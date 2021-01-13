IND USA
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.(ANI)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.(ANI)
india news

Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj

  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday mocked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi saying he had helped the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections and would also help in the polls in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly election in West Bengal is due in April-May this year while Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in February-March next year.

Sakshi Maharaj was meeting party workers in Saurikh on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. He was on his way to Delhi from Lucknow.

“Many thanks to him. May God give him strength and help him. He supported us in Bihar, he will help us in UP and West Bengal elections," the MP told reporters when asked about Owaisi's entry in UP politics.

The BJP MP is not the first political leader to claim that Owiasi’s presence in elections helps the saffron party but the AIMIM chief insists that he has no deal with India’s largest political party. Others have often derided him as the “BJP’s B-team”.

On Tuesday, Owaisi on Tuesday visited Varanasi where he said that the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP, would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls and put up a strong fight.

On January 3, he also forayed into West Bengal in a significant first move to emerge as a threat to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the assembly polls due in West Bengal a few months, Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi met a popular young Muslim leader in Kolkata, who, in recent months, has emerged as the most vocal critic of the TMC.

The AIMIM contested 24 seats in the Bihar assembly election and won five.

