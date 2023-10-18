‘My Royal Enfield has more seats’: Asaduddin Owaisi counters Rahul Gandhi's ‘AIMIM-BJP-BRS tieup’ claim

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who accused his party of siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana."As predicted Rahul baba’s “B-Team” rona has begun. Why did he gift his Amethi seat to BJP? And why is BJP so weak in Telangana if it has B-Teams here? Why did Baba have to go to Wayanad to find a “safe seat?” Owaisi posted on social media platform X.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“My Royal Enfield has more seats than what BJP-CongRSS combine will have in Telangana Assembly”, the Hyderabad MP added. Owaisi's remark comes after Gandhi at a rally in poll-bound Telangana's Mulugu claimed that AIMIM, BJP and BRS were working together in the state. “In Telangana, there is an electoral contest between Congress and the BRS. We have defeated the BJP here. But remember, BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. Both of them are working together. Even the AIMIM is hand in gloves with them", Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.

"In the Parliament House BRS did whatever the BJP wanted. It supported the BJP in the farmers' bill and GST. All three parties are working together to defeat the Congress”, he added.Owaisi has been backing BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “We hope Insha Allah (God willing) that KCR will again become the Chief Minister of Telangana. Our party MLAs will also succeed in whichever constituencies they will contest”, he had said on October 9. Telangana goes to poll to elect its 119-member assembly on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS has been ruling the state since its inception in 2014. In the 2018 assembly election, KCR's party had won 88 seats and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. The Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

