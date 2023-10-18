Rahul Gandhi claims ‘BJP-BRS-AIMIM’ alliance vs Cong in Telangana election

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were working together in Telangana, where election will be held on November 30.



“In Telangana, there is an electoral contest between Congress and the BRS. We have defeated the BJP here. But remember, BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. Both of them are working together. Even the AIMIM is hand in gloves with them", Gandhi said at a poll rally in Telangana's Mulugu.



"In the Parliament House BRS did whatever the BJP wanted. It supported the BJP in the farmers' bill and GST. All three parties are working together to defeat the Congress”, he added.



"CBI or ED has not filed any case against Telangana CM. Cases have been filed against every leader of the opposition but your CM...If you cast your vote for BRS it will be for BJP", he added.



Gandhi's attack comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Nizamabad had claimed that Telangana's chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Telangana's Mulugu on Wednesday.(ANI/X)

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so. After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, KCR came to meet me in Delhi and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds Modi cannot be associated with him", the prime minister had said.

Rao's son KT Rama Rao had countered Modi's claim, saying,"“Have we been bitten by a mad dog that we will join NDA?”

Owaisi hails KCR



Owaisi has been a vocal supporter of KCR. Recently, the AIMIM chief had hailed the BRS manifesto, saying that the poor will benefit from it.

"All in all, I feel that this is a manifesto which would really benefit the people of Telangana who are suffering because of high price rise and wrong economic policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This (manifesto) has been done keeping in mind all these economic factors, economic challenges which the country is facing,” PTI had quoted Owaisi as saying.

