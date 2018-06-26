Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘neo-Jinnah’, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for “playing minority politics” and said it saw him as a ‘neo-Jinnah’.

“As far as Asaduddin Owaisi is concerned, he is in the mainstream polity of India, so with utmost respect I say, that in the present political scenario, I see him as a neo-Jinnah,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said referring to Pakistan’s founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“Because, this policy of playing a minority politics, this policy of instigating our Muslim brothers and sisters to breakaway from the mainstream is a very dangerous one and he (Owaisi) is a repeat offender,” Patra told reporters here.

He was responding to a question about the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member’s reported comments that Muslims should only vote for Muslims.

The BJP spokesperson said Owaisi had earlier said, in the context of row over “Padmavat’ film, that Muslims should learn from the episode and unitedly oppose ‘triple talaq’.

On another occasion, the MIM president had sought to provide legal aid to alleged supporters of ISIS, Patra said.

“So, of course, in the name of religion, time and again he (Owaisi) is trying to divide the society” but people “are not going to follow suit of any neo-Jinnah. Jinnah is forgotten. Jinnah is hated”, he claimed.