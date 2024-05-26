 Asaduddin Owaisi makes a ‘promise’, says won't let PM Modi get another term | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Asaduddin Owaisi makes a ‘promise’, says won't let PM Modi get another term

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 26, 2024 01:02 AM IST

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Rohtas, the AIMIM chief accused the Prime Minister of “insulting” Muslims “again and again."

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “insulting” Muslims “again and again" with his speeches amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asserted that his party would “ensure” that neither Modi nor any other leader of the ruling BJP, would be the next PM.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)

The Hyderabad MP made the remark in Bihar's Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where the AIMIM has fielded Priyanka Chaudhary.

“Vote for our sister Priyanka Chaudhary. It is my promise that my party will ensure that the next PM of the country is not Narendra Modi nor any other leader of the BJP,” Owaisi stated at an election rally in Nasriganj sub-division of the Rohtas district.

Also Read | ‘Targeting Muslim’: Owaisi on BJP's demand for verification of burqa-clad voters

Pointing to some of the statements made by Modi, the AIMIM chief also accused the Prime Minister of “lying" vis-a-vis Muslims.

“Modi lied when he said that Muslim women beget more children. He has also been insulting the community again and again by saying that Muslims want to lay their hands on ‘mangalsutras.’ (However) A true Muslim will always protect his sisters and their mangalsutras,” Owaisi said.

If the Prime Minister is re-elected, “nobody would listen to people's problems,” he added.

“When the youths will raise their voices about job losses, they (BJP) will try to raise the bogey of locks (on Ram temple). He (Modi) had no qualms about hundreds of industrial units getting locked up forever on account of demonetisation,” the politician, 55, remarked.

Also Read | PM continuously speaking against Muslims: Owaisi

In the seven-phase national polls, the BJP, which has been the country's ruling party since 2014, is seeking a third straight term in office, and its third consecutive single-party majority. If re-elected, the PM, too, will achieve a hattrick of terms in the top post.

The election results will be declared on June 4, three days after the seventh and final round of voting.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Asaduddin Owaisi makes a ‘promise’, says won't let PM Modi get another term
