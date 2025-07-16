'How will you...?': Why Asaduddin Owaisi warned youth against getting addicted to reels

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has warned the youth against getting addicted to reels, saying too much consumption of such content can "destroy brains". He also linked his warning to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the assembly election in Bihar. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned the youth against harmful impacts of getting addicted to reels.(ANI)

Urging all to read newspapers instead of scrolling through reels, Owaisi on Tuesday said, "You can't become leaders, doctors, engineers, or scientists if you waste time watching reels. Watching reels only destroys the brain and wastes time."

Invoking the controversy surrounding the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Owaisi asked the youth how will they answer Booth Level Officers if they remain engrossed into reels.

"I mean what is going on in Bihar in the name of intensive revision, many people are being called Bangladeshi, Nepali and from Myanmar... if a BLO comes up to you, how will you answer their questions?" Owaisi asked during an address in Hyderabad.

The Election Commission's SIR exercise recently sparked a controversy, and Owaisi has also spoken against it, questioning the poll panel's authority to determine citizenship of Indians.

"Who gave the ECI the power to determine whether someone is a citizen or not? Our party was the first to say that SIR is NRC through the back door," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also demanded the results of the last time this exercise was carried out in 2003, and how may foreign nationals were revealed at the time.

"We demand the number of those BLOs. We will ask our party members to meet those BLOs and ask them where the people from Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh are that they are talking about..." Owaisi said.

As part of the exercise, the EC has so far collected 86.32% of enumeration forms, and the final round of door-to-door visits for this will soon take place.