Asha Bhosle could enter a song and inhabit it fully

If Indian music were a vast night sky, filled with constellations of discipline and devotion, Asha Bhosle would be a restless comet that refused to follow a fixed orbit. She flashed across eras, styles, and expectations, leaving behind a luminous trail that others can only admire. Singer Asha Bhosle at a press conference in Mumbai in August 2023. (AFP/File)

Versatile is a word often used to describe her conveniently. But it may be important to understand where the versatility came from. I feel it was her instinct for emotional truth, even in the most stylised compositions. She could enter a song and inhabit it fully, whether it required mischief, seduction, melancholy, or abandon.

Her voice carried an elasticity that allowed it to bend enough but not really break. It could be playful, sensual, and sorrowful depending on what was needed. All, a hundred percent, no half measures. Bade Ghulam Ali’s famous admiration-filled quip for Lata Mangeshkar, “Kambakht Kabhi bhoole se bhi besuri nahin hoti hai,” applies equally to Asha as well.

Her gayaki carried a distinct sense of rhythm that felt almost conversational. There was a lilt in her phrasing that suggested she was speaking directly to someone she knew. That created an intimacy with the listener and targeted straightaway your heart. She understood the spaces between notes, the pauses that create anticipation, and the subtle inflections that turn a line into a swooning melodic experience.

One of her most remarkable qualities was her fearless engagement with genres that others would approach cautiously. Cabaret songs, folk tunes, ghazals, pop experiments, classical-based compositions, she embraced them all with equal curiosity, expertise, and finesse. In doing so, she expanded the very vocabulary of playback singing in India. Songs like ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ or ‘Dum Maro Dum’, other than achieving cult popularity, became cultural shifts.

And yet, the same person could sing a ‘Chain Se Humko Kabhi’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, and ‘Bheeni Bheeni Bhor’, ‘Koi Diya Jale Kahin’, and collaborate with the likes of Boy George and Kronos Quartet.

If her songs with OP Nayyar created a unique bouquet, her RD Burman (Pancham) collaboration was an entire garden. They engaged in a boldness uncommon at the time and turned it into one of the most fertile creative partnerships in Indian music. Together, they created a soundscape that felt modern without losing any of its roots.

Pancham understood the textures in Asha’s voice that could carry unconventional melodies. Asha, in turn, trusted his vision and surrendered to the demands of his compositions with complete faith. Their work together produced moods that lingered long after the music stopped.

To speak of her artistry without acknowledging the shadow of her sister would be somewhat incomplete. Growing up alongside Lata Mangeshkar meant living in the presence of an already accepted legend. Comparisons were inevitable and often, maybe, unfair. But Asha did not attempt to imitate or compete on the same terms.

She carved her own space, one that was less about perfection and more about personality. In doing so, she ensured that her voice would never be mistaken for anyone else’s. Pancham summed up the comparison best: ‘If one was Don Bradman, the other was Gary Sobers!’

Her longevity at the top was the result of an extraordinary adaptability, coupled with a relentless work ethic. She was willing to learn, to unlearn, and to reinvent herself repeatedly. When the musical landscape shifted, she shifted with it too, without losing her core identity. Younger composers found in her a collaborator who could still surprise them. This ability to remain relevant across decades was perhaps one of her greatest achievements.

She could hold public concerts until last year, an amazing achievement, singing on stage for long periods. Behind all these visible successes and cult following, however, lies a personal life marked by turbulence and trial. Married young, estranged, and left to raise children in difficult circumstances, Asha Bhosle’s early years were far from the glamour that later surrounded her. But she navigated these challenges with the flair of a juggler, refusing to let them define her limits.

Instead, they seem to have deepened her emotional reservoir, allowing her to bring a rare authenticity to songs of longing and heartbreak. I wish I had the opportunity to make a docu-biopic on Asha Bhosle the way I did on RD Burman. It would be the story of a woman who refused to be contained by circumstance, comparison, or convention and emerged as a singing phenomenon that India simply adored.

It would trace the journey of a young girl navigating the shadows of a legendary family, finding her own voice in a world that often tried to define her. It would capture the evolution of Indian music from the golden era of playback singing to the experimental sounds of later decades.

In the end, Asha Bhosle’s legacy is not confined just to the thousands of songs she has sung. It lives in the way those songs continue to feel alive, to breathe, to connect. Her voice reminds us that music is not just about notes and technique, but about the courage to feel deeply and express those feelings without fear.

She remains, even today, a moving constellation in the sky of Indian music—unfixed, vibrant, and ever-changing. And perhaps that was her greatest gift to us fans and admirers. She showed us how to truly endure; one must become a fluid melody, capable of being sung anew, again and again, in the ever-changing rhythm of life, absorbing time, desire, rebellion, and memory.

Brahmanand S Singh is a National Award-winning filmmaker and author