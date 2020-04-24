Asha worker attacked for collecting data on Covid-19 patients in Odisha

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:04 IST

A man was arrested in Balasore town of Odisha for allegedly attacking an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker and her family members at their home.

The attack comes just days after the Centre brought in an ordinance to check the mounting attacks and protect health workers at the forefront of battle against coronavirus.

The arrested person was identified as Ramesh Mahalik of Niliabag area, where six Covid-19 positive cases have been detected over the last week.

ASHA worker Subhadra was attacked in her home on Thursday. The ASHA worker alleged that the accused made objectionable comments while she was collecting details of people with Covid-19 symptoms in the Niliabag containment zone.

“As the ASHA worker returned to her home, the accused, along with his family members, entered her house forcibly and assaulted her and her family, including the woman’s daughter and mother-in-law,” said Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore.

The ASHA worker and her family members were later rescued by her neighbours.

On Wednesday, an ASHA, anganwadi worker and the local sarpanch in Jajpur district, another Covid-19 hotspot zone, were attacked by a few people who had returned from Bengal when the former advised them to stay in a quarantine facility.

ASHA worker Rama Pramanik, anganwadi worker Rama Sundari Panda, sarpanch Madhab Mallick of Rahasol grampanchayat was advising five persons of the panchayat to stay in quarantine when the latter attacked.

The five persons had returned from Kolkata recently, but refused to stay in quarantine saying they showed no symptoms of Covid-19.

On Monday morning, ASHA worker Madhuri Nayak in Nayagarh district was scalded when her neighbour allegedly threw hot rice gruel on her face while the former was on her way to Nuagaon for spreading awareness about coronavirus.

Nayak was rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. The police have arrested accused Manua.

The positive cases in Odisha surged to 94 today with five more cases being reported, all with travel history to Bengal.

Of the 94 cases, 38 have travel history to Bengal forcing the state government to seal 57 routes connecting Odisha with its immediate neighbour and stopping even ambulances that were being used to enter Odisha borders.

The Centre on Wednesday had asserted that the government has “zero tolerance” for violence and harassment against doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare personnel.