Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed Goa Governor, Ashim Ghosh new Haryana Governor

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Kavinder Gupta, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been chosen as the Governor of Haryana.

File photo of Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.(X)
File photo of Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.(X)

Kavinder Gupta, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The appointments were made by President Droupadi Murmu and announced through a government order on Monday, July 14.

The order said that the president has accepted the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra (Retired) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The appointments will come into effect from the dates the new Governors will assume their offices.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed Goa Governor, Ashim Ghosh new Haryana Governor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On