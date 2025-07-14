Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed Goa Governor, Ashim Ghosh new Haryana Governor

Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been chosen as the Governor of Haryana. File photo of Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.(X)

Kavinder Gupta, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The appointments were made by President Droupadi Murmu and announced through a government order on Monday, July 14.

The order said that the president has accepted the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra (Retired) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The appointments will come into effect from the dates the new Governors will assume their offices.