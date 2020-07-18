e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis

Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis

The Two BTP members were among 101 lawmakers that attended the Congress legislature party meeting at a Jaipur hotel on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A regional party with two MLAs that withdrew support from the Congress government in Rajasthan has announced that it will now back chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The CM received letters of support from the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

“Both the Bharatiya Tribal Party of India (BTP) MLAs announced their support to the government by meeting with their state executive officials and discussing their demand,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted this evening.

 

Velaram Goghra, BTP’s Rajasthan chief, had said earlier that the party has been giving issue-based support to the Congress and if the government meets their demands, they will consider supporting it in case it comes to a floor test. He added the BTP voted for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections last month after the government promised to meet its demands.

The Two BTP members were among 101 lawmakers that attended the Congress legislature party meeting at a Jaipur hotel on Tuesday. They later left the hotel saying they would take a call on supporting the party at an “appropriate” time.

Claiming the support of over 100 MLAs, Gehlot has alleged that his former deputy Sachin Pilot has been conspiring to dislodge the government from the day of its formation in December 2018. The CM, in an interview to a TV channel, said Pilot had only 12-15 MLAs with him. With the addition of two more MLA, Gehlot, it appears, has further improved his numbers.

In the 200-member house, the majority mark is 101. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has been gingerly watching the developments in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to dislodge the state government.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Ram Temple construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official
Ram Temple construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5, PM Modi to pick date: Trust official
‘Rajasthan paying for discord in Congress’: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje
‘Rajasthan paying for discord in Congress’: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC, inspects arms & ammunition
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC, inspects arms & ammunition
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In