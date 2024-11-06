Ashoka calls for CBI, ED probe into graft complaints against excise dept

Leader of opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday called for an in-depth investigation into an alleged irregularities in the excise department and excise minister RB Thimmapur and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to step in. The BJP leader has also demanded the resignation of the minister. R Ashoka called for an in-depth investigation into an alleged irregularities in the excise department and excise minister RB Thimmapur and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to step in (PTI)

On Monday, in a letter to governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, chief secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, and the Karnataka Lokayukta the Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association accused excise minister RB Thimmapur and his office of corruption, claiming that around ₹16 crore were amassed as bribe through officer transfers and distribution of liquor licences.

The letter said excise officers allegedly paid substantial sums to receive or retain posts in the Bengaluru area. “Huge bribes and money laundering took place in the excise minister office in Bengaluru in transferring excise officers and to control illegal collection of money for election purposes from excise officials,” read the letter.

It further stated that three deputy commissioners, nine superintendents, 13 deputy superintendents, and 20 inspectors allegedly paid bribes ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh each to facilitate these transfers.

On Wednesday at a press conference, the leader of opposition said: “Thimmapur collects about ₹18 crore each week, accumulating to nearly ₹900 crore annually. He claimed that the “collection scheme” surpasses even previous “hafta” practices from criminal networks in Bengaluru. He added that the Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association has provided detailed information about the alleged cash collections by Thimmapur’s associates, including staff within the chief minister’s office. “The minister is exceeding the hafta collection by rowdies in Bengaluru in the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, the liquor traders across Karnataka have announced the decision to hold a statewide shutdown on November 20 against the widespread corruption in the excise department. At a gathering on October 25 in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, hundreds of liquor license holders had voiced concerns about escalating demands for bribes within the department, noting that transfers and promotions require substantial payments to higher authorities.

The Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association has demanded that chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, to assume responsibility for the excise department to establish proper oversight.

According to the traders, the demands for bribes have led to an increase in counterfeit and out-of-state liquor entering the Karnataka market, further straining the sector. A statement issued by the federation highlighted the extent of the issue, saying, “As the demand of officials for bribe keeps growing, there has been an increase in the availability of counterfeit and inter-state liquor in Karnataka. The state’s Enforcement Department has failed to control this and is only troubling the license holders.”

Thimmapur, currently on a campaign trail in Shiggaon, dismissed the accusations as “unfounded” and “politically motivated”. He asserted that no transfers were conducted in exchange for financial gain, adding that routine promotions were processed transparently.

He said: “These allegations are baseless and politically motivated. While I have approved some promotions through proper channels, I did not authorise any transfers for monetary gain.”

“Transfers were not executed, but routine promotions were processed appropriately. The licence renewal process was conducted without undue pressure or monetary demands... Instead of making such unfounded accusations, the association should identify who actually received the payments,” he said.

He further countered the merchants’ complaints, suggesting that enforcement actions taken by officials were necessary to maintain compliance. “When these people do something wrong, then officers harass them. The wine merchants should correct themselves,” he said, adding that the merchants’ complaints lacked evidence.