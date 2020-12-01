e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ASI dies by suicide in Bastar’s Bijapur district

ASI dies by suicide in Bastar’s Bijapur district

The body of the ASI was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in the village in the district. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot and a police team started has started investigating the matter.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:50 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On Sunday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly ended his life in neighboring Sukma district, while a police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bijapur.
On Sunday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly ended his life in neighboring Sukma district, while a police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bijapur.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

An assistant sub-inspector posted in Bijapur district of Bastar region allegedly died by suicide due to unknown reasons on Monday.

The body of the ASI was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in the village in the district. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot and a police team started investigating the reason behind the drastic step.

“Prima facie, it seems the ASI, who was in his 40s, died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the reason behind his step is being ascertained,” an official said.

On Sunday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly ended his life in neighboring Sukma district, while a police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bijapur.

tags
top news
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In