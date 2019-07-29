e-paper
Asked to cook by wife, Anand Mahindra’s reply leaves Twitter in splits

Anand Mahindra last week said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms, after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his sharp-witted tweets.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his sharp-witted tweets.(Yogen Shah)

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, left netizens in splits on Monday when, asked by his wife to cook, posted photo of a man ironing chapati on Twitter, trying to convince her wife he is not a fit person for the task.

 

The tweet generated over 19,000 likes and 15,000 retweets within no time.

“Sir, are you planning to roll out Electric Chapati after Electric Vehicle?” posted one user.

“Anand ji BTW that guy making roti out of Hot Iron is superb. Indian Jogadu is at best...:) Have a happy and long life sir. You are one of the best industrialist in India. Just make some good electric cars to help environment that’s a request,” wrote another user.

Anand Mahindra last week said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms, after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.

He replied to a woman who pointed out the plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting in the picture.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 20:17 IST

