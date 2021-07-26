Assam: 3 killed in collision between two bikes, 10 detained for ‘attacking’ cops

Three men in Assam’s Badarpur town died in a collision between two bikes late on Sunday night, police said. The accident led to a protest by locals, resulting in an injury to a police constable followed by a lathicharge by police which left several protestors injured.

Police said the incident took place at around 11 pm on national highway-6 when two bikes with one pillion rider collided, resulting in a 25-year-old local resident’s death on spot and two other 24-year olds dying during treatment.

After the accident, agitated locals blocked a road near Srigouri Primary Health Centre and attacked the police as it tried to control the situation, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. He claimed one police constable was injured in the attack by the protesting mob. The cops then lathicharged protestors, leaving several injured. 10 persons were detained for obstructing and attacking on-duty police personnel.

Police officers at Badarpur police station said two motorcycles collided on NH-6 at Badarpur, killing 25-year-old Bishal Nath instantly while 24-year-olds Dipanjan Ghosh and Biprojit Ghosh died within hours during treatment at two different hospitals.

“It was a tragic incident and the road was full of blood. One person died on the spot and we had to take the other two critically injured boys to a nearby hospital. The incident happened because of rash driving and it was not the police’s fault. But it was unfortunate that the angry mob attacked our personnel. We have detained a few individuals on the basis of CCTV footage collected from Srigouri CHC and cases will be registered against them,” officer incharge of Badarpur police station Dipak Kumar Saikia said.

Local residents however claimed that several innocent people were injured in police Lathicharge. “The police suddenly entered Srigouri Primary Health Center and started beating everyone present there. Attendants of patients were also beaten in this lathicharge. This wasn’t an appropriate act and the police department needs to realise the difference between an angry mob and old-aged attendants,” one of the residents said.