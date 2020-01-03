e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / Assam announces land ownership deeds to over 40K indigenous people

Assam announces land ownership deeds to over 40K indigenous people

The decision was taken after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a review meeting with the revenue and disaster management departments, people familiar with the development said.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:54 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Subhendu Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

The Assam government announced on Thursday that it will provide land ‘pattas’ (ownership deeds) to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state.

The decision was taken after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a review meeting with the revenue and disaster management departments, people familiar with the development said. During the meeting, the CM directed the revenue department officials to take appropriate steps so that the target of giving land deeds to over 1 lakh people in 2020 could be achieved.

A statement issued by the CM’s office said it was decided to provide ‘satras’ (Vaishnavite monasteries) and ‘devalayas’ (temples) a sum of Rs2 lakh each annually, in addition to the regular annuity they are given by the state government.

On Wednesday, the CM said, during the last three-and-a-half years, his government has allotted land ‘pattas’ to more than 50,000 ‘khilonjiya bhumiputras’ (indigenous sons of the soil). “This year, we will provide land deeds to over one lakh indigenous people because they need to have an ownership rights over the plots which they have been occupying for years,” he had said.

Assam has been at the centre of anti-CAA protests with several groups fearing that the newly-amended law would lead to an influx of migrants into the state thus disrupting its ethnic fabric.

Meanwhile, anti-CAA protests continued in the state on Thursday with All Assam Students Union (AASU) carrying out a mass demonstration at Chabua, the native place of Sonowal.

“People expected Sonowal to act like a lion (to protect the interest of Assamese), but it has turned out that he is actually a cat who cowers down to the powers in New Delhi,” said AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogo

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news