Assam assembly adjourned twice over attack on Congress MP in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: The ongoing budget session of the Assam assembly was adjourned twice on Friday morning following an uproar by the Congress party lawmakers over the Thursday’s attack on Dhubri MP Rukibul Hussain in Rupohihat of Nagaon district of Assam. Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans demanding a discussion, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers alleged attacks on their legislators during previous Congress regimes, prompting the Speaker to adjourn proceedings again for five minutes (Assam assembly)

Hussain, and his personal security officers (PSOs) were on their way to attend a public meeting when a group of unidentified persons attacked them. A video clip of the incident showed the attackers targeting the PSOs and hitting Hussain with a cricket bat. Hussain escaped unhurt, but two of his security officers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the House proceedings twice after Congress lawmakers shouted slogans and demanded a discussion on the attack on Hussain.

As soon as the House convened at 9.30 am on Friday, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia raised the issue and requested the Speaker to allow a discussion on it for at least one hour by adjourning other agenda items.

Speaker Daimary said that the rules do not allow adjournments during the discussion on the motion of thanks for the governor’s address on the first day of the session. He added that a separate time would be allotted for the discussion on the attack on Hussain.

Saikia also said that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reply in the House on Thursday didn’t ‘seem genuine or show any concern about the MP’s safety.’

Minister of information and public relations Pijush Hazarika informed the House that five of the alleged attackers had been identified and the police were taking the necessary action.

Unable to continue proceedings, Daimary adjourned the session for 10 minutes. When the House reconvened, Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans demanding a discussion, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers alleged attacks on their legislators during previous Congress regimes, prompting the Speaker to adjourn proceedings again for five minutes.