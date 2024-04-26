Assam: BJP polling agent dies at booth, police suspects brain stroke

Silchar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent died in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday, officials aware of the incident said. (Representative Photo)

The agent identified as Faruk Hussain Laskar fainted at a polling station in the Jalnachora area under Ramanathpur police station in Hailakandi on Saturday morning, said officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hailakandi district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shamirdapar Baruah said that Laskar, apart from the BJP’s polling agent, was also the president of Village Defence Party (an additional law enforcement force in Assam).

“He fell on the floor and a mark of deep injury has been found at the backside of his head. He was taken to a local government hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Baruah said.

His body has been sent to Hailakandi Civil Hospital for postmortem and the reason behind the death will be ascertained after that, the ASP said.

“As per the initial investigation, the death happened due to a brain stroke and not because of the injury. However, things will be clearer once we get the postmortem report,” Baruah said.

The leaders of Hailakandi BJP have mourned the death and assured support to the family members of the deceased.