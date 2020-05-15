e-paper
Assam CM asks Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks

india Updated: May 15, 2020 14:31 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Guwahati: The Assam government has written to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

During his last video conference with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought suggestions regarding the lockdown and the states were asked to submit written proposals by May 15.

“We have prepared our proposals and submitted them. We made one thing clear – that we want the lockdown extended by another two weeks beyond May 17 and requested the same,” Sonowal told a news conference here.

Without elaborating on details, Sonowal said besides taking up the issue of extending the lockdown and how it should be implemented, the state government had sought a financial package from the Centre to tide over the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

“During the video conference, we apprised the PM about steps taken to fight the pandemic and revive the economy. We also sought financial support from the Centre,” he said.

According to a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), industries and the government in Assam suffered losses of Rs 1,000 crore a day during the lockdown. Sonowal said his government hasn’t carried out a separate study of losses incurred by individual sectors.

The state government will try to provide jobs to the thousands of workers who had returned to Assam from across the country, he said. There is no estimate as yet on how many workers are expected to return to the state.

“These youth are Assam’s skill force. They are our assets and not liabilities. Based on recommendations of the economic task force constituted by the government, we will try to boost our industries and agro-economy and try to rehabilitate them,” he said.

