News / India News / Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 01:31 PM IST

This comes after clashes broke out between Congress workers and Assam police after the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the state police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for “provoking crowd” amid Congress workers being stopped from entering Guwahati during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati(PTI)

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such ‘naxalite tactics’ are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence," the Assam CM wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nearly 5,000 Congress workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, trying to enter Guwahati on Tuesday were intercepted after the party restarted its flagship ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam today. Following this, party workers clashed with police officials and broke police barriers. Cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Addressing a gathering close to the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi said his party workers would never break the rules and disrupt law and order; however, “this doesn't mean that we are weak”.

"Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules, but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak. Congress workers are 'Babbar Sher'," he said, standing atop a bus.

Before leaving for Guwahati, the former Congress chief alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah instructed the Assam CM to stop him from meeting students, which was scheduled for today.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates)

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
