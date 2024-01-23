close_game
Amid Assam row, Rahul Gandhi's 'babbar sher' dare to Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 01:38 PM IST

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the Guwahati on Tuesday.

As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati on Tuesday, party leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati on January 23.(PTI)
“Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules but we (Congress) would never do such a thing," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a gathering. “However, this doesn't mean that we are weak. Congress workers are ‘Babbar Sher’.”

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests by Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, resorted to lathi charge to stop the Congress workers.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams. Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the Assam government of creating problems against their yatra and lodging police complaints unnecessarily.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi instigating 1983 Nellie massacre-like situation in Assam: Himanta

On Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that his talk at a university was cancelled at the behest of home minister Amit Shah and the Assam CM.

“I wanted to come to your university and talk to you and understand what you are facing,” he said. “The home minister of India called up the CM of Assam, and then the Assam CM's office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students.”

He added: “It is important that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. You are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and the leadership of this country.”

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.
