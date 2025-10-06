7 people present with singer Zubeen Garg at time of death yet to join probe, says Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said seven people who were present with singer Zubeen Garg at the time of his death have not yet responded to the summons sent to them by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma walks next to Zubeen Garg's coffin at his funeral procession in Sonarpur, in the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.(PTI File)

A total of eight people were sent these summons, the CM said, but just one person has answered them.

According to a PTI report, Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, has responded to the summons of the SIT probing into the singer’s death.

According to the Assam chief minister, Kalita will come to Guwahati on Tuesday.

He said that the seven others have not said anything about coming to Assam to help in the investigation. According to the BJP leader, the group will be “motivated” to cooperate in the investigation.

''We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, we can finish the investigation. We will motivate them to cooperate with us. We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow,'' Sarma said.

What Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the investigation in Singapore

Himanta Biswa Sarma also touched upon the need for the Assam police to go to Singapore for the investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg.

He said that the police were not required to go to the Southeast Asian country for the probe, as under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), ''whatever evidence the Singapore Police gathers will be shared with us''.

"Our request has already been sent to Singapore, but no foreign country will allow the police of another country to investigate on their soil,'' the chief minister added.

Ever since Zubeen Garg’s death, the investigation has taken some drastic turns, with even allegations of poisoning coming to the fore. Apart from the SIT, the Assam Government has also constituted a commission to look into the matter.