How did Zubeen Garg die? Singapore Police hands over autopsy report to Indian embassy

As the probe into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg continues, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has handed over the autopsy report to the High Commission of India. According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report and the preliminary findings on Garg's death has been handed over to the Indian authorities on Friday. (PTI)

According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report and the preliminary findings on Zubeen Garg's death has been handed over to the Indian authorities on Friday.

Also Read | 'Forcefully taken...': Zubeen Garg's wife makes big claim on singer's death, manager's role

The report and preliminary findings were handed over to India based on the request made by the authorities.

Co-musicians sent to police custody

On Thursday, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta. The arrest of the co-musicians took the total number upto four.

According to the latest development, both singers have been remanded to 14-day police custody by CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court in Guwahati.

Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore, and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma. Both accused were remanded to 14 days' police custody.

Also Read | CID adds murder charges in Zubeen Garg's death case; team to reach Singapore

52-year-old Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight.

Following Garg's death, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated he would order a probe into the singer's untimely death.

As the probe began, the Assam CM stated that lookout notices had been issued against absconding chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and singer Zubeen Garg’s secretary, Siddharth Sharma.

Ahead of their arrest, the BJP leader called on the accused to cooperate with the police.

"Don’t play with the public’s patience and report before the police in Guwahati by October 6, otherwise police will find you and bring you back," Sarma said during a Facebook live stream.