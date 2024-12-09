Assam CM Himanta Sarma reshuffles portfolios after inducting 4 ministers

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reshuffled portfolios of ministers following the induction of four new faces to the state cabinet over the weekend. Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a group picture with newly sworn-in MLAs Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala on Saturday. (ANI)

Sarma, who leads the 18-member council of ministers, has retained charge of the home, personnel, public works (buildings and national highways), public works (roads), medical education and research departments. According to a government order issued on Monday afternoon, the chief minister will no longer be the minister in charge of health and family welfare and indigenous and tribal faith and culture departments.

Prasanta Phookan, a four-time MLA from Dibrugarh who was inducted on Saturday, has been entrusted with power, skill, employment and entrepreneurship and medical education and research departments. Krishnendu Paul, a two-time MLA from Patharkandi, will be minister of animal husbandry and veterinary, fisheries and public works roads departments.

Kaushik Rai, a first-time lawmaker from Lakhipur, has been assigned the food, public distribution and consumer affairs, mines and minerals and Barak Valley development departments, while Rupesh Gowala, also a first-time legislator from Doom Dooma, has been given labour welfare, tea tribes and adivasi welfare and home departments (prisons, home guards and civil defence and other subjects assigned by chief minister).

According to a fresh list of cabinet portfolios issued on Monday, Ranjeet Kumar Dass will oversee panchayat and rural development, judicial, tourism and general administration departments. Atul Bora will be minister of agriculture, excise, border protection and development, horticulture and implementation of Assam Accord departments.

Keshav Mahanta has been given charge of revenue and disaster management, information technology, science, technology and climate change department. Urkhai Gwra Brahma will look after textile, handloom, sericulture, soil conservation and welfare of Bodoland departments. While Bora and Mahanta are from Asom Gana Parishad, Brahma is from United Peoples Party Liberal—both parties are partners of the ruling coalition.

Chandra Mohan Patowary has been given charge of Act East Policy, environment and forest and parliamentary affairs departments. Ranoj Pegu will be the minister of school education, higher education and tribal affairs (plain) departments. Ashok Singhal will be the minister of health and family welfare and irrigation departments.

Jogen Mohan will be the minister for hill areas, transport, cooperation, indigenous and tribal faith and culture departments. Ajanta Neog will head finance and women and child development. Pijush Hazarika has been entrusted with information and public relations, social justice and empowerment and water resources departments.

Bimal Borah will head the cultural affairs, industries, commerce and public enterprises departments. Jayanta Malla Baruah will be in charge of public health engineering, housing and urban affairs departments. Nandita Garlosa will look after sports and youth welfare, welfare of minorities, public works buildings and national highways departments.