Assam CM meets Modi, Amit Shah, other ministers in Delhi to discuss state issues

Two weeks after a violent clash on the Assam-Mizoram border claimed the lives of six policemen and left nearly 50 injured, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Sarma first met PM Modi where the two reportedly discussed the July 26 incident and the border dispute between the two states. They also talked about development and peace in Assam.

“Today I called on Adaraniya PM Narendra Modi to apprise him on how our government has been working to steer and scale up Assam’s development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about the Bodo peace process, our war against drugs and implementation of various central schemes,” Sarma tweeted.

There was no mention of discussions on the border dispute. Several BJP MPs from Assam didn’t respond to calls. The CM’s office also didn’t divulge details of the meeting with the PM.

Sarma also met Shah twice during the day where they discussed a range of issues. Both meetings were held in Parliament.

Accompanied by BJP MPs from Assam, the CM met Union minister for culture, tourism and development of north east region (DONER) G Kishan Reddy. Sarma later tweeted that the discussions were on development issues.

The CM also called on Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed Covid-19 management and vaccination strategies.

“To seek his guidance on how to intensify Covid-19 management and vaccination strategies, met union health minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya. Apprised him on how Assam has steered and sustained its fights against the pandemic,” Sarma tweeted later.