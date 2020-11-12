e-paper
Home / India News / Abetment to suicide case: Assam CM reaches out to Thackeray, seeks better security for Arnab

Abetment to suicide case: Assam CM reaches out to Thackeray, seeks better security for Arnab

Sarbananda Sonowal’s request came after the family of Goswami, who hails from Assam, met him over alleged inadequate security cover for the journalist

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:44 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.(HT file)
         

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to provide adequate security to journalist Arnab Goswami.

The request came after the family of Goswami, who hails from Assam, met Sonowal over alleged inadequate security cover for the journalist.

“Talked to Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami,” Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

“I talked to him as Mr Goswami’s family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him,” he added.

The editor-in-chief of Republic TV, who was in judicial custody in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai for a week in connection with an abetment to suicide case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Sonowal had earlier condemned Goswami’s arrest and had demanded his immediate release. “A black day for India democracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately,” the CM had tweeted on November 4.

