e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray

In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray

Arnab Goswami also singled out Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for his ‘illegal’ arrest on November 4 in a 2018 suicide abetment case.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 06:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 suicide abetment case at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 suicide abetment case at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo )
         

Back in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a ‘fake’ case.

“Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me. You lost. You have been defeated,” said Goswami (47), while being surrounded by visibly relieved colleagues from his Republic TV channel.

Soon after his release from Taloja jail near Mumbai around 8.30 pm, Goswami drove to the Lower Parel studio of the channel, of which he is the Editor-in-Chief.

Goswami also singled out Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for his ‘illegal’ arrest on November 4 in a 2018 suicide abetment case.

Goswami said that while in Taloja jail since November 8, he was subjected to three rounds of police interrogation.

“Uddhav Thackeray, you arrested me in an old, fake case and did not even apologise to me,” said Goswami, who was seen sporting a stubble.

“The game has just begun,” he said and announced that he will launch Republic TV channel in every language and also have a presence in international media.

Saying he apprehended being arrested again, Goswami said, “I will launch (the channels) even from inside the jail and you (Thackeray) won’t be able to do anything.” Thanking the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail, Goswami spoke a few words in Marathi, rounding off with the ‘Jai Maharashtra’ slogan.

Goswami was released on Wednesday night, hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail observing it will be a “travesty of justice” if personal liberty is curtailed.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray
In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray
The age factor behind Grand Alliance setback
The age factor behind Grand Alliance setback
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In