Assam CM Sarma says roadmap to settle border row with Meghalaya prepared

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a roadmap for amicable settlement of the border issues with Meghalaya has been prepared based on recommendations of three regional committees with representatives from both states.

In a series of tweets, Sarma said an all-party meeting was held during the day wherein the representatives of the parties were briefed on the progress made so far on the issue. Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia were among those present in the meeting held at the State Guest House Koinadhara.

Sarma said the authorities have reached this stage after several rounds of talks at the chief ministerial level on the matter.

My Cabinet colleagues Dr @ranojpeguassam & Shri @TheAshokSinghal, LOP Shri @DsaikiaOfficial, several MLAs, CS Shri Jishnu Barua, senior govt officials & representatives of all parties were present. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2022

“Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as six of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase… the areas of differences taken up for final settlement are - Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra,” he wrote.

In a bid to resolve the long-standing inter-state boundary disputes, chief ministers of the two states had met on December 23 last year and decided to resolve the issues over six of the 12 areas.

