Assam CM threatens to arrest 2 ‘bad elements’; Congress accepts challenge: ‘Disturbed by yatra impact’

The Congress party on Friday sharpened its attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the BJP leader threatened to arrest two “bad elements” participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said that the chief minister is rattled by the “tremendous response” the party's outreach programme has received over the past two days in the northeastern state. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a counterattack and termed the Gandhi family "the most corrupt" one in the country.(ANI)

“The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another six days in spite of his continuing efforts to derail it,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

Sarma was asked if the yatra would would pass through Guwahati, to which he said the participants had been told not to travel through the city as it has medical colleges and hospitals.

"We will give permission for any alternative route if they seek," he added.

If the Congress reach Guwahati without permission, no case will be filed then as "I don't want to give them unnecessary limelight in the national media", he said.

A case will be filed later and two "bad elements" participating in the rally will be arrested 3-4 months after the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said without divulging the identity of his "targets".

Ramesh insisted that no rules have been broken during the Assam leg of the yatra.

“Assam CM is making all attempts to stop people from joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. No one can stop this yatra. We are in Assam for the next 7 days. Let them arrest us, we accept the challenge,” he told ANI.

Reacting to Sarma's remark, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “The people are with us. We will not be scared of anyone of any FIR. In a democracy, no government can stop us.”

On Thursday, the Assam chief minsiter launched a counterattack on Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader called him “the most corrupt CM” in India.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati after a function of BJP workers at its state headquarters, Sarma said: "This is not a 'Nyay Yatra', it's a 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, there will be a crowd. Wherever there are no Muslims, there will be no crowd."

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

"Even their women will not come out, only the men will be there. In Assam, it will be a Miya Yatra minus women. I am not giving much importance to this Yatra because a handful of Miyas will participate in it," the BJP leader said.