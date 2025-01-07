Assam coal mine: Anxiety builds over trapped workers as water level nears 100 ft

Anxiety has been building around the rescue operation of nine labourers trapped inside a coal mine in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, with the water level inside the quarry rising to nearly 100 feet. Navy divers also joined the efforts to rescue the trapped labourers from the coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao.(PTI)

Navy divers were flown in from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to assist the teams of Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National and State Disaster Response Force (NDRF, SDRF), and local authorities in rescue operations. However, no worker has been brought out of the mine so far.

Rescue operations

Additionally, a relief task force was also mobilized to rescue the trapped miners in Umrangso and this group comprises specialists like divers, sappers, and other relevant personnel with necessary equipment, a defence official was cited by news agency ANI.

Another official said that two water pumping machines were also deployed to flush out the water from the mine.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, said that he spoke to Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking assistance for the rescue efforts. “He has promptly issued directions to Coal India Limited to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission. My sincere gratitude to him for his swift response and support,” he wrote in a post on X.

Sarma also thanked the army for extending a hand in the rescue operations. “Much gratitude for this quick response. We are deploying all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of our miners,” he added.

After a sudden flow of water flooded the mine at the Assam Coal Quarry, nine labourers were left trapped inside the site, situated in the three kilo area of Umrangso, since Monday.

Who all are trapped?

Though PTI reported citing quarry officials that there were around 15 workers inside the mine, the number has not been officially confirmed. Earlier in the day, Assam minister Kaushik Rai had also said told ANI, “There may be more people there but as of now, we have confirmation of 9 only.”

The nine trapped labourers have been identified as, Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

CM Sarma also announced that a person was arrested after the workers were trapped inside the coal mine, saying that it “appears to be illegal”. A case was also registered in connection with Monday’s incident, he added.

'The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

With anxiety building every minute, the rescue operations are underway in full swing in Assam.

(with inputs from agencies)