Assam cops arrest 7 suspected drug peddlers; 1.9kg heroin, 800kg cannabis seized

Silchar: The Assam Police in three separate operations in Cachar and Karimganj districts on Saturday night, arrested seven suspected drug peddlers, including two Manipur residents, and seized 1.9 kilograms of heroin and 800 kilograms of cannabis, officials said. The arrested include two suspected drug peddlers from neighbouring Manipur (HT Photo/Sourced)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday morning shared the information through social media. “Major drug bust in Barak Valley. Yesterday, based on Assam Police’s strong intelligence network. Karimganj Police raided a shop and recovered almost 800kg of Ganja and arrested one person. Cachar Police conducted two ops and seized 1.9kg of heroin amounting to ₹9.5cr and arrested 6 people,” he wrote on X.

Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta said the consignment of heroin came from Manipur’s Churachandpur. “The consignment of the narcotics substance was illegally transported from Churachandpur in Manipur. Further investigation has been ongoing,” he said.

Mahatta said that based on credible intelligence, the police conducted two special operations on Saturday night, one in Dholai and another in Lakhipur and arrested six accused.

Dholai shares a border with Mizoram, while Lakhipur is located near the Manipur border.

The arrested accused have been identified as Borjohna Hmar (27), Robert Lalmalsawn (24), Daniel Lalringhet (26), Bintu Singha (28), Rajen Singha (41) and Ekbar Hussain (23).

Borjohna and Robert are residents of Manipur, while the four others are from Assam’s Cachar district, according to the police.

Meanwhile, in Karimganj, the police seized 800 kilograms of cannabis. Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das said they conducted a search operation in a private travel agency based on specific information and seized nearly 800 kilograms of cannabis.

“The seizure took place in the presence of an Executive Magistrate from Karimganj and witnesses. One individual, Mustafa Ahmed, was apprehended, and follow-up action will be taken. Investigation is on”, Das said.

Police said that all seven accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and cases have been registered in three different police stations. They will be produced before the court, and further investigation will follow.

Appreciating the police department for its war against drugs, CM Sarma wrote, “These operations and seizures are weakening the nexus of the drug in the state. Well done Assam Police”.