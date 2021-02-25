Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months
Ahead of the assembly elections, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi declared the entire state as ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months starting February 27.
The state is scheduled to go to polls in April-May.
“As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ up to six months beyond February 27, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier,” a release issued by the state government stated.
The fresh order is an extension of a similar move on August 28 last year, when the state was declared a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months. There is no official comment yet on the reason behind the extension.
However, government officials familiar with the matter cited attacks on security forces in the northeast and recovery of large amounts of arms and ammunition from several parts of Assam as a reason for the move.
On Tuesday, 1,040 militants belonging to five different rebel outfits from Karbi Anglong region of the state had laid down arms in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
- Petrol and Diesel were being retailed at ₹90.41 and ₹83.99 in Kohima on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim
- Protests enter Day 90. Tikait says 40 lakh tractors will hit the streets.
Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally
- Police presence in Wayalar has been increased in the district in the wake of the violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled’: Mallikarjun Kharge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab ‘shamelessly’ backing Mukhtar Ansari: UP govt in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad teen who made ‘false’ rape bid claim dies by suicide: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long way to go for full LAC de-escalation: Army chief General Naravane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No extra chance for taking UPSC exam: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paid shots from March 1 as India expands Covid-19 vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules for online media to include takedown power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Patron of terror’: India hits out at Pakistan at United Nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox