Assam declares special leaves for govt employees to spend time with parents, in-laws

The Assam government on Thursday announced two days of special casual leaves in November for its employees to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law. The Assam Chief Minister's office declared the holidays through a post on the social media platform ‘X’. Assam CMO's post also clarified that government employees in essential services could avail the leave in a phased manner (HT File Photo)

The CMO's office has declared special casual leaves for state government employees on November 6 and 8. However, the people without parents are not eligible for the leaves and it is specified that the special offs cannot be used for personal leisure, reported PTI.

The post caption said, “This leave must be used solely for spending time with ageing parents or parents-in-law to honour, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment.”

The post also clarifies that government employees in essential services could avail the leave in a phased manner.

"Blessings of parents are essential for our lives. As an ideal citizen, ensuring the well-being of our parents is our responsibility, said the Assam CM in the post.

The CMO said that the leaves can be availed along with a holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, a second Saturday holiday on November 9 and a Sunday on November 10.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the two special casual leaves for spending time with parents and parents-in-law for government employees in his first Independence Day speech after taking charge as the CM in 2021.

On Wednesday, the Assam government decided to introduce a 180-day Child Adoption Leave policy for all women working in the state government departments.

CM said the decision to provide leaves was taken in line with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, reported HT.