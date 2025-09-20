Assam declares three-day state mourning over Zubeen Garg's death; CM to bring body to Guwahati

The Assam government on Saturday declared three days of state mourning, from September 20 to September 22, following the death of celebrated singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Tezpur: People pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg after he died while scuba diving in Singapore, in Tezpur, Assam, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday(PTI)

Chief secretary Ravi Kota made the announcement in a post on X, saying, “State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions.”

He added, “The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon.”

Ravi Kota also noted that the ongoing 'Seva Saptah' programmes will be postponed as a mark of respect. “However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation drives will continue,” he said.

Family awaits return of mortal remains

The singer’s family, grieving over the loss, awaited the arrival of his body from Singapore at their Kahilipara residence. His octogenarian father Mohini Mohan Borthakur, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, appeared resigned, while Garg’s wife received mourners and well-wishers calmly, reported news agency PTI.

“Dada (Zubeen’s father) has Alzheimer’s disease. He is also a diabetic patient, and there was a spike in his blood sugar level yesterday after he received the news. But he is under control now,” Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, who reached Guwahati on Saturday morning, told the news agency.

The 52-year-old had been in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he died while “swimming in the sea without a life jacket” during a yacht trip with 17 others.

The autopsy of Zubeen Garg’s body was conducted at a Singapore hospital on Saturday.

Assam CM to receive singer’s body in Delhi

Sarma also said he will travel to Delhi to receive Garg’s body and accompany it to Guwahati

"I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains, which will arrive from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am," Sarma posted on X.

An official confirmed that the singer’s body is expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday night and in Guwahati on Sunday morning via a special aircraft.