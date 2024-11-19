Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam government renames Karimganj district to Sribhumi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 19, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Assam government renames Karimganj district to Sribhumi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state government has renamed the Karimganj district to Sribhumi.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI file photo)
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI file photo)

He said the new name was inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's description of the modern-day Karimganj.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X that the new name means the land of Goddess Lakshmi.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the Assam Cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," he said.

A poster shared by him said his government wants to restore the old glory of Assam's southernmost district.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Muslim population hike in Jharkhand: ‘Simple mathematics’

“Honouring the vision of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore who named the current geographical area of Undivided India as Sribhumi, Assam Cabinet has decided to rename Karimganj as Sribhumi district,” it said.

It further said that the decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.

"We are gradually changing the names of places that lack historical mentions or dictionary meanings," Himanta Biswa Sarma told India Today NE.

Also read: Himanta calls for coordinated efforts by states, BSF to check illegal migrants

He cited the recent renaming of 'Kalapahar'.

"The term 'Kalapahar' doesn't appear in either Assamese or Bengali dictionaries, nor does 'Karimganj'. Place names are typically rooted in linguistic meaning, and many such names have already been revised, including several villages like Bhasoni Chowk in Barpeta," he told the website.

Also read: Jharkhand elections: Himanta Sarma accuses Cong of ‘selling’ poll tickets over MLA's donation claim

He said the renaming of Karimganj will preserve the cultural context because the new name has a meaning in both Assamese and Bengali dictionaries.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said more places can be renamed to reflect Assam's history and linguistic roots.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //