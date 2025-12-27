Assam govt to move HC to ease unrest in Karbi Anglong district

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government will move the Gauhati high court on January 5 seeking clarity on eviction-related issues linked to the alleged encroachments on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in West Karbi Anglong district. The decision came after an area of West Karbi Anglong witnessed massive violence earlier this week. (PTI)

The decision came after an area of West Karbi Anglong witnessed massive violence between the indigenous Karbi and the Bihari communities, in which two persons were killed and 70 people, including over 60 police personnel, injured earlier this week.

Announcing the decision at a tripartite meeting at his official residence in Guwahati, the CM said, “Apart from moving the court, we have decided to withdraw all government offices from VGR and PGR land. Nearly 8,000 bighas of land will be fenced, and a large-scale afforestation drive will be undertaken to restore green cover.”

He further stated that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will cancel all trade licences issued in VGR and PGR areas and that no fresh licences will be granted. “Several important decisions have been taken to address the concerns raised by local residents. Another meeting will be held on January 16 or 17 to review progress,” Sarma added.

The indigenous Karbi and the Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on VGR and PGR lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of the alleged illegal settlers in the two districts. They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site during the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

Additional security forces were rushed to the area, and the Indian Army conducted flag marches on Tuesday to help restore order. Assam minister Ranoj Pegu later met the agitators and assured them that the CM would hold talks with them on December 26. Following the assurance, the hunger strike was withdrawn, leading to Friday’s meeting in Guwahati.

After the violence, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said multiple cases had been registered. However, Sarma announced on Friday that all cases, except the one related to the man who was burnt alive, would be withdrawn “to send a positive message to the local population.”

The CM also announced that a family member of the person killed in police firing would be given a government job, along with compensation of ₹10 lakh.

On the stay order related to evictions in Karbi Anglong, Sarma said the KAAC was partly responsible, alleging that it had failed to submit the required affidavit before the High Court for nearly two years. “The council claimed it did not have the notification copy, while locals said they possessed it. The document will now be submitted, and we are hopeful that the necessary evictions will take place,” he said.

Sarma further added that illegal encroachments were not limited to VGR and PGR land, but extended to several other categories of government land as well.

