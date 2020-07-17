e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild

Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustantimes
         

Guwahati: A tigress (2) was released into the wild on Friday by the authorities of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), two days after she was rescued amid the flood fury that has submerged 85% of the park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world.

The tigress was brought in a cage on a vehicle and released by forest personnel, which was captured in a telling video that showed the animal running into the wild after a few seconds of initial hesitation.

The tigress was one of the two big cats that had strayed out of the park on Tuesday to escape floodwaters.

While one tiger was driven away to higher locations in adjoining Karbi Anglong district, the tigress moved to a nearby village and spent the night in a thatched hut’s kitchen.

The forest officials and veterinarians tranquilised the tigress on Wednesday afternoon, as they were apprehensive about its safety because of the widespread monsoon-induced inundation in the area and shifted it to the Centre for Wildlife Research and Conservation (CWRC) located at Borjuri near the park.

“The decision was taken to tranquilise and rescue the tigress because it had not moved out of the village on its own. The animal was kept under observation at CWRC for two nights,” said P. Sivakumar, director KNPTR.

Veterinarians and CWRC personnel conducted a thorough health check-up of the tigress and decided to release it back to the wild after they were convinced that the animal had not suffered any injury and would be safe on nature’s lap.

“I thank all forest personnel, who were involved in the rescue and release of the animal, and hope it will thrive in the wild,” said Dr. Shamshul Ali, a wildlife veterinarian.

Earlier on Monday, another male tiger had come out of the park to escape floodwaters. The animal moved back inside the park after spending a few hours outside.

Kaziranga, which is spread over 430 square kilometres, is home to 121 Royal Bengal Tigers — one of the highest densities of the species anywhere.

This monsoon, 86 wild animals, including five rhinos, four of which due to drowning, have died in and around the park, while 125 other animals, including a one-year-old female rhino calf, have been rescued.

top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In