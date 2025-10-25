Assam law targeting ‘love-jihad’ to allow arrest of parents of male accused: CM

Silchar: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the proposed law targeting “love-jihad” will include a provision to arrest the parents of the male accused. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo)

Following a cabinet meeting earlier this week, Sarma said several important bills, including measures against polygamy and a law on love-jihad, will be tabled in the next session of the Assam Assembly.

“We want to save our women from traps where they become victims of love-jihad and polygamy. We are bringing stringent laws, and the parents of the male accused in love-jihad cases will also be liable for arrest under the new law,” he said on Friday.

Sarma made the remarks while attending a cheque-distribution ceremony for a women-empowerment scheme in Lakhipur in Cachar district. He added that women who give birth to more than three children would not be eligible for such government schemes.

“Some people say that Allah gives them children, so they cannot stop giving birth. I say, give birth as many as you wish, but do not expect government help to raise them or to send them to government schools,” he said.

On the anti-polygamy measure, Sarma said many men marry multiple times, causing most harm to the women involved. “Under the new law, if a man marries more than one woman, he will face up to seven years’ imprisonment,” he said.

Sarma also sought to end a controversy over 19 villages in Cachar allegedly being handed over to Dima Hasao under a peace agreement signed on April 27, 2023, between the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the Government of India and the Government of Assam.

“This is a rumour circulated by political parties such as the Congress. Today, on behalf of the Assam government, I assure everyone that not a single village from Cachar district is going to Dima Hasao,” he said.

Responding to activist Medha Patkar’s recent comments on the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death and on the state’s eviction drives, the chief minister said outsiders do not understand the suffering of the indigenous people of Assam and urged them to refrain from intervening.

“One community is trying to grab our land, and trying to take away our sisters through tricks like love-jihad. People like Medha Patkar won’t see that. If she comes here to protest against evictions, we will take strict action,” he added.