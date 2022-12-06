Assam man assaulted, tortured over intercaste relationship; two arrested

Two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and torturing a 27-year-old home guard over his relationship with a woman from the so-called upper caste in Cachar district of Assam, police said on Tuesday.

The officer in-charge of the Dholai police station Manoj Boruah, identified the injured man as Ashok Rabidas and said that on the night of November 30, a group of people are alleged to have tortured him using razor blades, cigarettes and glass pieces.

Boruah said that according to the complaint filed by Rabidas’s brother-in-law, the relatives of the woman he is suspected to have married had carried out the torture and assault as they were unhappy with the relationship.

Rabidas and the woman had eloped last month. “The girl was staying in a hostel and they eloped last month. They were rescued later but the girl said she is married to him,” Boruah said.

The complaint filed by the Rabidas’s family members states: “They tortured him till 2:30 am with blades and broken glasses. They rubbed salt and chili powder on the cuts and burnt his skin with cigarette.”

Boruah said that an FIR was registered in connection with the complaint under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and two of the woman’s family members have been arrested.

“In the initial investigation, we found a wallet and other belongings of Ashok from the place where he was allegedly tortured. Once we get the medical report, we can go ahead with further investigations,” he added.

Rabidas has been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH). “He has named several persons of a family and alleged that they tortured him with blades and other sharp objects,” said Boruah.

Ashok’s family members said that the girl used to pressure Rabidas for marriage. “We have seen videos where she threatened to kill herself if she can’t marry Ashok. She used to cut her wrist whenever there was a fight between them,” said his sister-in-law.

“She and her family members created pressure on Ashok and later tortured him like animal. No human tortures another human like this, I want justice for my brother-in-law,” she added.

Rabidas’s elder brother said that they asked the woman to stay away because of the caste difference. “My brother and the girl knew each other for a long time. Recently, she ran away from her home and came to live with my brother. She later returned and her family members constantly threatened to kill him,” he said.

“We didn’t support the relationship because they are from upper caste. But her family members didn’t stop her initially. Later, they tortured my brother because we are lower caste tea garden workers community,” he said.

The girl’s family members however denied the allegations. They said, “We are being framed and Ashok doesn’t have proof against us. We are ready to co-operate with the police in the investigation.”