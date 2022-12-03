Assam man wants to gift CM a 'Lamborghini' that's not a Lamborghini

A man from Assam's Karimganj district has a special present for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - a 'Lamborghini' (no, not a real one) on which he spent over ₹10 lakh. Nurul Hauqe, a 31-year-old mechanic spent four months modifying a Maruti Swift - a project on which he began working because he 'always wanted to drive a Lamborgini'.

"Earlier I worked as a motor mechanic in Dimapur (in Nagaland) and started to modify cars. Last year too I modified a car into a sports vehicle that looks like a Lamborghini. After that, I went on to modify another car into a replica of a Lamborghini... which I will gift to Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. It took about four months to modify an old Swift."

The Assam chief minister seemed to be very impressed with Haque's efforts.

"Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj," he tweeted earlier this week.

Haque has stated he intends to convert another vehicle into a Ferrari.

"I will do more such projects if the government lends a hand," he said.

The 'Lamborghini' man from Assam isn't the only modding enthusiast around.

Earlier this year a man from Bihar's Khagaria re-designed a hatchback to look like a chopper. He spent Rs. 3.5 lakhs on the modifications, which included a rotor blade, tail boom, and other features. The vehicle had red and blue stripes on the sides and around the roof.

He said he planned to lend his car-turned-helicopter for weddings.

In February, a resident of Bihar's Bagaha, Bihar, spent over 2 lakh to convert his Nano into a helicopter.

