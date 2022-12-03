Home / India News / Assam man wants to gift CM a 'Lamborghini' that's not a Lamborghini

Assam man wants to gift CM a 'Lamborghini' that's not a Lamborghini

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:08 AM IST

The man took four months modifying a Maruti Swift - a project on which he began working because he 'always wanted to drive a Lamborgini'.

Nurul Hauqe, a 31-year-old mechanic, with his 'Lamborghini' modified ffrom a Maruti Swift. (ANI)
Nurul Hauqe, a 31-year-old mechanic, with his 'Lamborghini' modified ffrom a Maruti Swift. (ANI)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A man from Assam's Karimganj district has a special present for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - a 'Lamborghini' (no, not a real one) on which he spent over 10 lakh. Nurul Hauqe, a 31-year-old mechanic spent four months modifying a Maruti Swift - a project on which he began working because he 'always wanted to drive a Lamborgini'.

Also Read | On Asom Diwas, 'the architect of Assam' paid rich respects

"Earlier I worked as a motor mechanic in Dimapur (in Nagaland) and started to modify cars. Last year too I modified a car into a sports vehicle that looks like a Lamborghini. After that, I went on to modify another car into a replica of a Lamborghini... which I will gift to Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. It took about four months to modify an old Swift."

Also Read | 'Assam CM thinks life becomes better by kicking…': Congress slams Himanta Biswa

The Assam chief minister seemed to be very impressed with Haque's efforts.

"Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj," he tweeted earlier this week.

Haque has stated he intends to convert another vehicle into a Ferrari.

"I will do more such projects if the government lends a hand," he said.

The 'Lamborghini' man from Assam isn't the only modding enthusiast around.

Earlier this year a man from Bihar's Khagaria re-designed a hatchback to look like a chopper. He spent Rs. 3.5 lakhs on the modifications, which included a rotor blade, tail boom, and other features. The vehicle had red and blue stripes on the sides and around the roof.

He said he planned to lend his car-turned-helicopter for weddings.

In February, a resident of Bihar's Bagaha, Bihar, spent over 2 lakh to convert his Nano into a helicopter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam
assam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out