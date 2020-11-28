Assam organisations continues blockade of Nagaland border, residents restive

india

The total blockade at Nagaland border on the vital Mariani to Mokokchung (Nagaland) National Highway-702D by neighbouring Assam’s Mariani-based organisations in Jorhat district continued on Friday amid tensions on both sides, officials said.

The blockade is in force since November 15 after Assam organisations accused Nagaland of encroachment by setting up a police camp inside Dissoi Valley reserved forest. Assam police was deployed to the area and they have now reportedly erected a temporary camp near the disputed area.

The blockade was suspended on November 25 in view of the meeting of district administrations of Mokokchung and Jorhat to resolve the issue, but was re-enforced after no middle ground could be reached at the DC-SP level meet.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Mokokchung, Limawabang Jamir said that although the situation was under control, the people living on either side of the border belt were getting restive.

On the meeting with his Jorhat counterpart, Jamir said progress was made but the Assam side had put up a proposal which needed the approval of higher authorities. The official said that they have submitted a report to higher authorities citing the proposal by Jorhat administration and a response is being awaited.

Meanwhile, travellers from Longleng district of Nagaland were reportedly stopped between Mariani and Amguri in Assam en route to Dimapur on Thursday. However, they were later allowed to pass after the Jorhat authorities intervened.

Following this incident, the district administration of Mon district in Nagaland issued fresh travel advisory to all the commuters from Mon to different parts of the state to avoid travelling through the generally travelled highway on Jorhat and Sivsagar districts till the situation is normalised.

Nagaland and Assam share a 512-kilometre boundary and a dispute that has been going on for over five decades. Both states have refused to accept recommendations of two commissions set up by the Centre to solve the issue and a suit is pending in Supreme Court since 1988.

