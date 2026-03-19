Assam polls: BJP releases list of 88 nominees; ex-Cong leaders among contestants

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of 88 candidates, including former Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Pradyut Bordoloi, for next month’s Assam assembly election, four days ahead of the last date of nominations on March 23. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari. (X)

The party is contesting 89 of the 126 seats, leaving 37 to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (26) and Bodoland Peoples Front (11). “Candidate for Sissiborgaon has not been decided yet. We will finalise that soon,” said Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari near Guwahati, from where he has won five consecutive elections since 2001.

Borah, who joined the BJP last month, will contest from Bihpuria. Pradyut Bordoloi, who quit as the Congress Lok Sabha member from Nagaon and switched sides on Wednesday, has been fielded from Dispur.

Turncoat Congress lawmakers Sashi Kanta Das and Kamalakhya De Purkayastha have been given tickets from the Raha and Katigorah seats. Another Congress lawmaker, Basanta Das, who joined the BJP last month, does not figure on the list.

Former assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami has been fielded against Congress state chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat. The list includes five women, while 18 lawmakers have been denied tickets.

Veteran lawmaker Atul Bora, who has been denied a ticket, said he could contest as an independent or support the Congress candidate from Dispur. Pradyut Bordoloi has been named as the BJP candidate from Dispur in Bora’s place.