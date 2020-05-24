e-paper
Home / India News / Assam reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, state tally rises to 346

Assam reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, state tally rises to 346

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added that there are 282 active cases in the state.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 06:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to Covid-19 in the state.
Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to Covid-19 in the state.(ANI file photo)
         

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Seventeen more Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Assam on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 346, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that there are 282 active cases in the state. Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to Covid-19 in the state.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 69,597 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
