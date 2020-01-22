e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / Assam Rifles, Manipur cops face-off over ‘harassment’ of woman IPS officer

Assam Rifles, Manipur cops face-off over ‘harassment’ of woman IPS officer

The Assam Rifles has claimed the woman IPS officer and her escort team tried to bypass the designated scanning lane and also jumped the vehicle queue at a check post.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:29 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The Manipur Chapter of teh IPS Association has said it expects the Assam Rifles to cooperate with the police investigation into the case.
The Manipur Chapter of teh IPS Association has said it expects the Assam Rifles to cooperate with the police investigation into the case. (PTI)
         

The Assam Rifles has dismissed a woman IPS officer’s allegations that one of its troopers misbehaved and harassed her at a post in Manipur as “baseless, fabricated, false and malicious”.

The IPS officer and her escort party were allegedly detained, harassed and assaulted by Rifleman PK Pandey of 12 Assam Rifles at Khudengthabi check-post on the Imphal-Moreh highway in Tengnoupal district while they were returning after duty from the border town of Moreh, 110 km south of Imphal on January 19.

According to the officer’s complaint lodged with Tengnoupal police station the rifleman misbehaved and assaulted her and her escort party even after she and her team showed their identity cards. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force which functions under the Army’s command, claimed the woman officer and her escort team tried to bypass the designated scanning lane and also jumped the vehicle queue at a check post.

It said that on being inquired about their identity and reasons for jumping the queue, “The woman along with her armed male escorts, all in civil dress, started arguing in an ignoble and indecorous language.”

“Despite numerous requests, the lady officer refused to divulge her identity and rather began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty,” it said.

The Assam Rifles said that also alleged that the woman sitting on the co-driver’s seat started clicking photographs of the check post which was objected by Rifleman PK Pandey.

The paramilitary force said that the security grid along NH-102 has been strengthened ahead of the Republic day. It also said that the check post where the incident took place is the designated frisking and checking point on the Moreh-Imphal route and contraband worth Rs 500 crore have been seized here since January 2019 in 125 separate incidents.

Ahead of the Assam Rifles’ statement, the Manipur Chapter of the IPS Association at an emergency meeting on Monday had said that it expected the paramilitary to cooperate with the police investigation into the incident.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news