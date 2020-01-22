Assam Rifles, Manipur cops face-off over ‘harassment’ of woman IPS officer

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:29 IST

The Assam Rifles has dismissed a woman IPS officer’s allegations that one of its troopers misbehaved and harassed her at a post in Manipur as “baseless, fabricated, false and malicious”.

The IPS officer and her escort party were allegedly detained, harassed and assaulted by Rifleman PK Pandey of 12 Assam Rifles at Khudengthabi check-post on the Imphal-Moreh highway in Tengnoupal district while they were returning after duty from the border town of Moreh, 110 km south of Imphal on January 19.

According to the officer’s complaint lodged with Tengnoupal police station the rifleman misbehaved and assaulted her and her escort party even after she and her team showed their identity cards. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force which functions under the Army’s command, claimed the woman officer and her escort team tried to bypass the designated scanning lane and also jumped the vehicle queue at a check post.

It said that on being inquired about their identity and reasons for jumping the queue, “The woman along with her armed male escorts, all in civil dress, started arguing in an ignoble and indecorous language.”

“Despite numerous requests, the lady officer refused to divulge her identity and rather began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty,” it said.

The Assam Rifles said that also alleged that the woman sitting on the co-driver’s seat started clicking photographs of the check post which was objected by Rifleman PK Pandey.

The paramilitary force said that the security grid along NH-102 has been strengthened ahead of the Republic day. It also said that the check post where the incident took place is the designated frisking and checking point on the Moreh-Imphal route and contraband worth Rs 500 crore have been seized here since January 2019 in 125 separate incidents.

Ahead of the Assam Rifles’ statement, the Manipur Chapter of the IPS Association at an emergency meeting on Monday had said that it expected the paramilitary to cooperate with the police investigation into the incident.