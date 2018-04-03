Assam Rifles seizes Rs 16 crore worth World is Yours drug consignment in Manipur

The Assam Rifles on Monday apprehended Rs 16 crore worth banned drugs called World is Yours (WY) from a person travelling on a bus in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The vehicle was checked at Khudengthabi check post, along Imphal-Moreh road, around 4.30 pm by the 12 Assam Rifles.

“On thorough checking of the bus, WY Tablets were found in a modified concealed compartment of the bus,” said Assam Rifles (south) PRO in the release, adding that it was the largest recovery of drug consignment so far.

The recovered drug along with apprehended individual has been handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal.

A source claimed that the market value of the recovered WY tablets, which weighs around 38.52 kg and numbering approximately around 3,20,000 in 1600 packets, would be approximately Rs 16 crore.

Commonly known as WY or World is Yours, these are methamphetamine tablets, which also contain caffeine. These tablets, which can be smoked, snorted, ingested or injected, are more harmful than amphetamine to the cardio vascular and central nervous systems.

Myanmar is the largest producer of these tablets, which is brought to India through Manipur’s borders.

Since 2017, the 12 Assam Rifles has recovered contraband items worth approximately around Rs 70 crore.

Officials of DRI could not be contacted immediately for further details.

On March 13, 2018, 12 Assam Rifles personnel had apprehended an alleged drug peddler with brown sugar and WY (World is Yours) tablets worth over Rs 11 crore while checking a Tata Sumo at a check post at Tengnoupal.