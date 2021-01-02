e-paper
Home / India News / Assam to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams in May, results in July

Assam to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams in May, results in July

State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam (or Class 10 board exams) for the current year will start from May 11.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:06 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Government schools in Assam have been holding offline classes for students of classes 8 and above from September last year. From January 1 this year even primary schools have started holding regular classes with strict Covid-19 safety measures.(Image used for representation).
Government schools in Assam have been holding offline classes for students of classes 8 and above from September last year. From January 1 this year even primary schools have started holding regular classes with strict Covid-19 safety measures.(Image used for representation).
         

The Assam government announced on Saturday that the final exams for class 10 and 12 of schools affiliated to the state boards will be held in May this year.

State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam (or Class 10 board exams) for the current year will start from May 11.

Similarly, the higher secondary exams (Class 12 board exams) will start from May 12. Results of both the exams will be announced within July 7 and July 30 respectively, Sarma informed.

In Assam, HSLC exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the higher secondary exams are conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Government schools in Assam have been holding offline classes for students of classes 8 and above from September last year. From January 1 this year even primary schools have started holding regular classes with strict Covid-19 safety measures.

