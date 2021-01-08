e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam to give khadi clothes to government employees in January

Assam to give khadi clothes to government employees in January

Assam chief minister said that promotion of Khadi industry will amount to endorsing an ideology of self-reliance and empowerment of every man and woman.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Nearly 80,000 khadi shirts, shawls and stoles would be required to be knitted in the first phase to give as gifts to grade IV employees.
Nearly 80,000 khadi shirts, shawls and stoles would be required to be knitted in the first phase to give as gifts to grade IV employees.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Assam government has decided to gift khadi clothes to state employees as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

The government has decided to provide khadi shirts, and shawls and stoles made of ‘Eri’--a variety of silk produced in Assam-- to grade IV employees in a phased manner starting this month.

Chairing a meeting to expedite the process of giving free khadi clothes to state government employees, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the move is part of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) campaign and to promote Assamese weavers.

Sonowal stated that the move would strengthen the khadi industry in the state and empower local weavers as nearly 80,000 khadi shirts, shawls and stoles would be required to be knitted in the first phase to give as gifts to grade IV employees.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court rejects anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

“Khadi industry is the pride of the local industry. Promotion of this industry will amount to endorsing an ideology of self-reliance and empowerment of every man and woman,” said Sonowal.

The CM said that the state government would open new outlets to promote sale of khadi clothes. He added that the move will amount to showing true respect to Mahatma Gandhi who promoted khadi as part of awakening of nationalism.

tags
top news
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In