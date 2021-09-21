Assam: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination for RS polls

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed nomination papers for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Assam on Tuesday. The former chief minister of the state was accompanied by current CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Pramod Boro of the United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL)-- the latter two are presidents of parties in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam .

“I congratulate Sonowal on his nomination so that he can contribute towards Assam and northeast’s development from the floor of the parliament as well as a minister of the Union cabinet,” Sarma said after filing of nomination papers.

With the Congress and other opposition parties not naming any candidate for the polls to be held on October 4, Sonowal is expected to win the election uncontested. The last date for filing of nominations is Wednesday.

The present Rajya Sabha seat had fallen vacant after former Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary resigned earlier this year and joined the BJP. He later contested as a saffron party candidate in the assembly elections held earlier this year and was elected Speaker of the new assembly.

Sonowal, who had won from the Majuli assembly seat, was inducted as a member of the Union cabinet in July this year. He is expected to resign from his assembly seat after October 4.

“We decided against fielding any candidate for this Rajya Sabha polls as the numbers are not in our favour,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on Monday.