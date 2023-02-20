Assam woman killed husband, his mother, kept body pieces in fridge for days: Cops

GUWAHATI: A woman has been arrested on charges of killing her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati, cutting their bodies and keeping them in a fridge at home for three days before disposing of them in neighbouring Meghalaya, police officers said on Monday.

Police said the woman identified as Bandana Kalita has been arrested along with Dhanjit Deka, the man she was in a relationship with, and her friend, Arup Das.

The details are still sketchy about the sequence of events that led to the death of two.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah told news agency PTI that the two, Amarendra De and his mother, Shankari De, were killed about seven months back. “We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now,” he said.

Police officers said the prime suspect filed missing persons report about her husband and his mother at the Noonmati police station in Guwahati after their murder. But there was no breakthrough in the investigation.

“After some time, Amarendra’s cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury told PTI.

Choudhury added that the suspects cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya where they were dumped in a forested area. “We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased,” he said.

Another police officer said Kalita was detained on February 17 for questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON