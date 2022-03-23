Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Talks on at various levels to resolve, says minister Rai

Minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday that discussions are going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya to resolve the border dispute.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Rai said, "Discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue."

Rai said that the Centre's approach has been that inter-state boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned, adding the Centre acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spirit of mutual cooperation and understanding.

The minister's response comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Rajya Sabha Bhubaneswar Kalita asked whether it was a fact that high-level talks were held by the Centre with Assam and Meghalaya to resolve the border dispute.

Minister Nityanand Rai also told the Upper House of Parliament that chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya agreed to the permanent settlement of the inter-state boundary in respect of six areas of difference, out of a total of 12 areas of difference between these states.

The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been going on for five decades and over the years, the two states have seen several skirmishes between various communities inhabiting the border areas.

On March 27, the governments of both the states will sign an agreement to resolve the dispute in six border areas, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma had said last week.

In January, Assam and Meghalaya cabinets approved a 'give and take' formula to resolve the border dispute. People familiar with developments told Hindustan Times that in phase-1 issues of six of the 12 disputed areas will be resolved.

These six areas are- Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra. The remaining six areas where the dispute is more complicated will be taken later.

On January 20, Meghalaya chief minister Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the 'give and take' formula.

(With bureau inputs)

