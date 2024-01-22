Assam's Batadrava shrine denies entry to Rahul Gandhi. Facts about the temple

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Northeast, received a request from the managing committee of Batadrava Satra Temple to schedule his visit after 3pm on Monday, taking into consideration the ongoing Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Batadrava Than in Assam(Assam govt's website)

The head of the Batadrava Than Management Committee expressed concerns about accommodating Rahul Gandhi at the shrine due to too many people thronging the temple because of the scheduled events.

Gandhi, however, sang the devotional ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ song as he led a sit-in at Assam’s Nagaon on Monday after Congress leaders were prevented from entering Batadrava Than.

Here are some facts about the Batadrava Than: