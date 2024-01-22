Assam's Batadrava shrine denies entry to Rahul Gandhi. Facts about the temple
Jan 22, 2024 02:57 PM IST
Gandhi sang the devotional ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ song as he led a sit-in at the temple premises on Monday after being denied entry.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Northeast, received a request from the managing committee of Batadrava Satra Temple to schedule his visit after 3pm on Monday, taking into consideration the ongoing Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
The head of the Batadrava Than Management Committee expressed concerns about accommodating Rahul Gandhi at the shrine due to too many people thronging the temple because of the scheduled events.
Gandhi, however, sang the devotional ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ song as he led a sit-in at Assam’s Nagaon on Monday after Congress leaders were prevented from entering Batadrava Than.
Here are some facts about the Batadrava Than:
- Bordowa Than is the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva (1449-1568) the great Vaisnavite saint of Assam. Positioned in Batadrava, around 16 km away from Nagaon city, this holy site spans across 4 acres. Srimanta Sankardev established Than Satra in 1494 A.D. at the age of 19.
- The rituals conducted at Bordowa Than follow the norms of Purush sanghati, emphasising the teachings of Ekasarana Dharma.
- Enclosed by a brick wall, the Than Satra has two entrances. The Kirtan Ghar, a capacious prayer house, was initially built by Sankardev using temporary materials. Connected to the Kirtan Ghar is the Manikut, a place dedicated to housing sacred texts, scriptures, and manuscripts.
- The campus encompasses diverse structures such as Natghar (Drama hall), Alohighar (Guest room), Sabhaghar (Assembly hall), Rabhaghar (Music room), Hatipukhuri, Aakashi Ganga, Doul mandir (festive temple), and others. Additionally, a mini museum is present, showcasing historical articles and artifacts.
- Bordowa Than has a history marked by ownership disputes, resulting in its split into two Satras, namely Narowa and Salaguri. However, in 1958, it underwent a reunification process under the name 'Bordowa Than,' bringing together the two former Satras. This reunification led to the establishment of a single Namghar.
- The administration of the Than includes different officials appointed by the Sattradhikar (head of the Satra) to ensure the seamless execution of rituals and prayers. An annual highlight for devotees in Bordowa is the grand festival "Doul Mohotsava," celebrated during Holi.
